Miscast to Honor Original Dreamgirl Sheryl Lee Ralph; Nicole Scherzinger, Cole Escola and More to Perform

The 25th anniversary edition of MCC Theater's Miscast has set its initial lineup of performers—a group of Broadway vets ready to sing songs from shows they have no expectations of ever booking. This year's event, to be held on April 7 at the Hammerstein Ballroom, will honor Emmy, Critics Choice and Independent Spirit Award Winner Sheryl Lee Ralph. Ralph currently stars on the ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary and is known for her Broadway roles in Dreamgirls, Thoroughly Modern Millie and Wicked.

The Miscast25 lineup includes Annaleigh Ashford, Danielle Brooks, Tituss Burgess, Cole Escola, Jordan Fisher, Steven Pasquale, Andrew Rannells, Nicole Scherzinger, Britton Smith, Phillipa Soo, Ephraim Sykes, Aaron Tveit, Jordan Tyson and Michael Urie. More performers will be announced shortly. Will Van Dyke will serve as musical director.

Miscast25 will stream digitally worldwide for free this year, beginning on April 21. More details will be announced at a later date. Funds raised from Miscast25 will help support MCC Theater productions, as well as its Youth Company and education programs for NYC high school students, and MCC’s literary development work with emerging playwrights.