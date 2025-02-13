 Skip to main content
Black History Month Spotlight: Gypsy and Hell's Kitchen Choreographer Camille A. Brown

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 13, 2025
Camille A. Brown
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Throughout the month of February, The Broadway Show is celebrating some of the theater industry’s most influential Black artists. This week, the spotlight is on Camille A. Brown.

Brown is a four-time Tony nominee whose choreography is currently represented on Broadway in both the Alicia Keys musical Hell's Kitchen and George C. Wolfe's revival of Gypsy—the first Broadway production of Gypsy that reimagines Jerome Robbins' iconic original choreography. Brown earned her first Tony nomination in 2019 for her choreography for the Tarell Alvin McCraney play Choir Boy, and in 2022, with the Broadway revival of for colored girls..., she became the first Black woman to direct and choreograph a Broadway play since 1955, earning Tony nominations for both roles.

Learn more about Brown's impressive career in the video below.

