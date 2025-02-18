Patrick Page Withdraws From Hadestown Reunion Performances in London

Tony nominee Patrick Page will perform in the live-capture pro-shot performances of Hadestown in the West End but has withdrawn from the rest of the run due to injury. Phillip Boykin, who played Hades on Broadway from 2023 until last month, replaces Page in the role for the other performances.

The taping, as previously reported, will take place at the Lyric Theatre over several performances, including three live-audience performaces on February 28 and March 1.

Page initially revealed his injury, and his hope to get back on his feet, in an Instagram post a week ago. In a follow-up post on February 17, Page revealed that he ruptured his Achilles tendon ("Obviously, that's a serious business") and will return to New York for surgery after the pro-shot performances. "Thank you to all the production and creative team, as well as the physiotherapists and doctors who are making it possible," Page wrote. "And thank YOU for all for your wonderful messages of concern and support. I so appreciate the prayers and good will—they are working wonders! CARRY ON!"

Through March 9, the production will feature Reeve Carney as Orpheus, Tony nominee Eva Noblezada as Eurydice, Tony winner André De Shields as Hermes and Tony nominee Amber Gray as Persephone.

Featuring a book and score by Anaïs Mitchell and direction by Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to tell the intertwining love stories of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone. The musical opened at London's Lyric Theatre in February last year, five years after a sold-out engagement at the National Theatre in 2018. It opened on Broadway in April 2019 at the Walter Kerr Theatre where it is currently running.