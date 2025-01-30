Hadestown, Featuring Original London and Broadway Cast, to Be Filmed Live in the West End

The West End production of Hadestown, welcoming back the musical's original London and Broadway stars, will be filmed live at the Lyric Theatre across three performances—February 28 and both matinee and evening performances on March 1. To prepare for filming, the performances from February 25 through 27 have been removed from the schedule.

From February 11 through March 9, the production will feature Reeve Carney as Orpheus, Tony nominee Eva Noblezada as Eurydice, Tony winner André De Shields as Hermes, Tony nominee Amber Gray as Persephone and Tony nominee Patrick Page as Hades. Completing the cast will be Bella Brown, Madeline Charlemagne and Allie Daniel as Fates, Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Waylon Jacobs and Christopher Short as Workers, and Lucinda Buckley, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Winny Herbert, Ryesha Higgs and Miriam Nyarko as swings.

Noblezada plays her final performance as Daisy in Broadway's The Great Gatsby on January 30.

Featuring a book and score by Anaïs Mitchell and direction by Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to tell the intertwining love stories of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone. The musical opened at London's Lyric Theatre in February last year, five years after a sold-out engagement at the National Theatre in 2018. It opened on Broadway in April 2019 at the Walter Kerr Theatre where it is currently running.