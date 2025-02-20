 Skip to main content
Bill Burr, Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk and the Cast of Glengarry Glen Ross Are Making the Play Their Own

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 20, 2025
Bill Burr, Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk

The upcoming starry revival of David Mamet’s Glengarry Glen Rossstarring Bob OdenkirkBill BurrKieran CulkinHoward R. OvershownMichael McKeanDonald Webber, Jr. and John Pirrucello—begins performances at the Palace Theatre on March 10, with its official opening set for March 31. (The show has already extended its run.)

The cast spoke to The Broadway Show about the play's enduring theme of toxic masculinity and alternately ignoring and taking inspiration from the movie version.

Check out the full video below.

