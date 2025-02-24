Ellen Harvey to Replace Bebe Neuwirth as Fraulein Schneider in Cabaret on Broadway

Ellen Harvey will take over the role of Fraulein Schneider in the Broadway revival of Cabaret at the August Wilson Theatre on March 31. Harvey replaces original Tony-nominated cast member Bebe Neuwirth, who plays her final performance on March 29, as do the show's current Emcee and Sally Bowles, Adam Lambert and Auliʻi Cravalho. Harvey begins her run the same day as the show's next Emcee and Sally Bowles, country music star Orville Peck and two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada.

Harvey was last seen on Broadway opposite Kevin Kline in the 2017 revival of Noël Coward’s Present Laughter. She also played Miss Jones alongside Daniel Radcliffe in the 2011 revival of How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

The cast of Cabaret additionally features Calvin Leon Smith as Clifford Bradshaw, Tony nominee Steven Skybell as Herr Schultz, Henry Gottfried as Ernst Ludwig and Michelle Aravena as Fritzie/Kost, all of whom will continue with the production. The second year company of Cabaret also incldues Gabi Campo as Frenchie, Jada Simone Clark as Helga, Colin Cunliffe as Hans, Marty Lauter as Victor, David Merino as Lulu, Julian Ramos as Bobby, MiMi Scardulla as Texas, Paige Smallwood as Rosie and Price Waldman as Herman/Max. Swings for the production are Maya Bowles, Pedro Garza, Christian Kidd, Corinne Munsch, Chloé Nadon-Enriquez and Karl Skyler Urban.

With a score by John Kander and Fred Ebb and a book by Joe Masteroff, Cabaret is based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. It features the songs "Willkommen," "Don’t Tell Mama," "Mein Herr," "Maybe This Time," "Money" and the iconic title number. For this production, guests are invited to explore the Kit Kat Club and meet its seductive denizens before curtain time.

Cabaret is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, while scenic and costume designer Tom Scutt oversaw the August Wilson's transformation into the Kit Kat Club, earning a Tony for his efforts. The production, which collected a total of nine 2024 Tony nominations including Best Revival of a Musical, also features choreography by Julia Cheng, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Nick Lidster and music supervision by Jennifer Whyte. Angus MacRae composed the original music for the Prologue.