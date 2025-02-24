 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Othello, Starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, Begins Performances Tonight

Curtain Up
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 24, 2025
Denzel Washington, producer Brian A. Moreland, director Kenny Leon and Jake Gyllenhaal
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Kenny Leon's Broadway revival of Othellostarring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal as Othello and Iago, begins its Broadway engagement February 24 at the Barrymore Theatre. The production's officially opening is set for March 23 and performances will run through June 8. 

The Broadway company also incldues Molly Osborne as Desdemona, Tony Award winner Andrew Burnap as Cassio, Kimber Elayne Sprawl as Emilia, Anthony Michael Lopez as Roderigo and Daniel Pearce as Brabantio. Rounding out the cast are Neal Bledsoe as The Duke of Venice, Julee Cerda as Bianca, Ezra Knight as Montano, Gene Gillette as Gratiano, Rob Heaps as Ludovico and ensemble members William Connell, Ty Fanning, Ben Graney, Daniel Reece, Christina Sajous, Greg Wood and swing Abiola Obatolu.

In Shakespeare’s tragedy, Iago’s relentless quest for vengeance against Othello and his wife, Desdemona, plunges them into a shocking web of deception and betrayal. Rather than its traditional 16th-century setting, Leon's production is situated in the near future, specifically October 2028: "That allows the audience to find themselves in the story of it," the director told Broadway.com.

Watch Washington and Gyllenhaal discuss their Shakespearean undertaking in an interview with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek on The Broadway Show.

Related Shows

Othello

from $276.11

Star Files

Neal Bledsoe

Andrew Burnap

Julee Cerda

Gene Gillette

Jake Gyllenhaal

Rob Heaps

Ezra Knight

Anthony Michael Lopez

Molly Osborne

Daniel Pearce

Christina Sajous

Kimber Elayne Sprawl

Denzel Washington
View All (13)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Black History Month Spotlight: Six-Time Tony Winner and Gypsy Star Audra McDonald
  2. Stranger Things: The First Shadow Will Connect to Season 5 of the TV Show
  3. Timber! Idina Menzel and the Stars of Redwood Knock Us Over on the Opening-Night Red Carpet
Back to Top