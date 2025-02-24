Othello, Starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, Begins Performances Tonight

Kenny Leon's Broadway revival of Othello, starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal as Othello and Iago, begins its Broadway engagement February 24 at the Barrymore Theatre. The production's officially opening is set for March 23 and performances will run through June 8.

The Broadway company also incldues Molly Osborne as Desdemona, Tony Award winner Andrew Burnap as Cassio, Kimber Elayne Sprawl as Emilia, Anthony Michael Lopez as Roderigo and Daniel Pearce as Brabantio. Rounding out the cast are Neal Bledsoe as The Duke of Venice, Julee Cerda as Bianca, Ezra Knight as Montano, Gene Gillette as Gratiano, Rob Heaps as Ludovico and ensemble members William Connell, Ty Fanning, Ben Graney, Daniel Reece, Christina Sajous, Greg Wood and swing Abiola Obatolu.

In Shakespeare’s tragedy, Iago’s relentless quest for vengeance against Othello and his wife, Desdemona, plunges them into a shocking web of deception and betrayal. Rather than its traditional 16th-century setting, Leon's production is situated in the near future, specifically October 2028: "That allows the audience to find themselves in the story of it," the director told Broadway.com.

Watch Washington and Gyllenhaal discuss their Shakespearean undertaking in an interview with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek on The Broadway Show.