Black History Month Spotlight: Hell's Kitchen's Grammy-Winning Singer-Songwriter Alicia Keys

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 27, 2025
Alicia Keys and "Hell's Kitchen" director Michael Greif
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Throughout the month of February, The Broadway Show is celebrating some of the theater industry’s most influential Black artists. This week, the spotlight is on Alicia Keys.

In 2024, the multi-Grammy Award-winning R&B artist became the toast of Broadway with Hell's Kitchena musical featuring her song catalogue and loosely inspired by her own upbrining in Manhattan Plaza. It added to her pile of Grammys, winning the award for Best Musical Theater Album earlier this month after earning 13 Tony nominations last spring. Keys is also a philanthropist, serving as Global Ambassador for the HIV/AIDS-fighting organization Keep a Child Alive, which she co-founded in 2003. 

Learn more about Keys' work onstage and off in the video below.

