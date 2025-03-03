Broadhurst Theatre to Dim Lights for Tony Winner Linda Lavin

The Broadhurst Theatre will dim its lights to honor the memory of Linda Lavin, who passed away on December 29, 2024 in Los Angeles at the age of 87. The dimming will take on March 11 at 6.45PM.

The Broadhurst was where Lavin starred in Broadway Bound, for which she won the Tony Award in 1986 for Best Actress.

Lavin was a Tony and Golden Globe Award-winning actress whose career spanned the stage and screen. Perhaps best known for her nine seasons as Alice Hyatt on Alice, she began her stage career at a young age and continued to return to theater throughout her career, earning six Tony Award nominations for her work.

The Broadway Theatre Owners Committee decides who will be honored with the dimming of marquee lights, continuing a tradition that began in the 1950s. Recent honorees include Maggie Smith, Adrian Bailey and Gavin Creel.