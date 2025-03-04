The Great Gatsby's Sarah Hyland and Cabaret's Orville Peck to Announce 2025 Drama League Nominations

Sarah Hyland and Orville Peck will announce the nominees of the 2025 Drama League Awards. The announcement will take place on April 22 at 11AM at Lincoln Center’s New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. The 91st Annual Drama League Awards ceremony itself will take place at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16.

Hyland current stars as Daisy in Broadway's The Great Gatsby, while Peck begins his run as Cabaret's new Emcee, opposite two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada, on March 31.

Drama League Award nominations will be bestowed in the following categories, honoring Broadway and off-Broadway artists of the 2024-25 season: Distinguished Performance Award, Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical , Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Musical , Outstanding Direction of a Play and Outstanding Direction of a Musical .



As previously reported, the Drama League will honor Lea Salonga, Whitney White, Neil Meron and more with Special Recognition Awards.

The May ceremony will be hosted by NY1's Frank DiLella.