Operation Mincemeat's MI5 Agents Expose Their Identities in These Brand-New Broadway Production Photos

Operation Mincemeat, the Olivier Award-winning West End production written and composed by the U.K. comedy group SpitLip, parachuted to Broadway for an already-extended run at the John Golden Theatre. Equal parts farce, thriller and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Fleming himself), the musical tells the wildly improbable true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Take a look at brand-new production photos, featuring a five-person ensemble of shapeshifters: David Cumming, Natasha Hodgson, Zoë Roberts, Claire-Marie Hall and Jak Malone (a Broadway.com-proclaimed Fresh Face).

Jak Malone and Zoë Roberts (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Claire-Marie Hall, Zoë Roberts, David Cumming, Natasha Hodgson and Jak Malone

(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Zoë Roberts and David Cumming

(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

David Cumming, Natasha Hodgson and Claire-Marie Hall

(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Claire-Marie Hall, Zoë Roberts, David Cumming and Natasha Hodgson

(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)