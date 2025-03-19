 Skip to main content
Operation Mincemeat's MI5 Agents Expose Their Identities in These Brand-New Broadway Production Photos

First Look
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 19, 2025
Zoë Roberts, Jak Malone, Natasha Hodgson, David Cumming and Claire-Marie Hall in "Operation Mincemeat"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Operation Mincemeatthe Olivier Award-winning West End production written and composed by the U.K. comedy group SpitLip, parachuted to Broadway for an already-extended run at the John Golden Theatre. Equal parts farce, thriller and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Fleming himself), the musical tells the wildly improbable true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII. 

Take a look at brand-new production photos, featuring a five-person ensemble of shapeshifters: David CummingNatasha HodgsonZoë RobertsClaire-Marie Hall and Jak Malone (a Broadway.com-proclaimed Fresh Face).

Jak Malone and Zoë Roberts (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
Claire-Marie Hall, Zoë Roberts, David Cumming, Natasha Hodgson and Jak Malone
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Zoë Roberts and David Cumming
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
David Cumming, Natasha Hodgson and Claire-Marie Hall
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
Claire-Marie Hall, Zoë Roberts, David Cumming and Natasha Hodgson
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Jak Malone and Zoë Roberts 
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

