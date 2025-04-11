 Skip to main content
Best of the Week: John Proctor's Buzzy Opening, Jordan Fisher in Moulin Rouge! and Ashley Graham’s Broadway Bow

Editor's Picks
by Paul Wontorek • Apr 11, 2025
Illustrations by Tug Rice for Broadway.com

A standout new play takes on The Crucible in a Georgia classroom, Jordan Fisher turns up the heat in Paris, and Ashley Graham steps into the Broadway spotlight for the very first time. From breakout performances to casting curveballs, here are the three most talked-about events lighting up the stage this week. Illustrations by Tug Rice for Broadway.com

 

MONDAY, APRIL 14
WITCHES, TEENAGERS & SADIE SINK
What if the girls reading The Crucible started asking better questions than the adults who assigned it? That’s the vibe of John Proctor Is the Villain, Kimberly Belflower’s fierce, funny and very buzzy play opening tonight. The show stars Stranger Things breakout Sadie Sink, who—alongside a magnetic ensemble of rising talent—is already creating a sensation on 45th Street. Tony winner Gabriel Ebert (Matilda) plays the charismatic English teacher whose classroom becomes ground zero for this generational reckoning. Directed by Danya Taymor (The Outsiders), the production blends hormones, humor and hard truths with a feminist bite.
INFO: Open run at the Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street). Get Tickets

 

TUESDAY, APRIL 15
JORDAN FISHER’S PARISIAN LOVE SONG
Jordan Fisher returns to Broadway tonight as Christian in Moulin Rouge!, and let’s be honest: Few performers are more believable as a swoony bohemian willing to die for love. One of the busiest young stars around, Fisher marks his fourth consecutive Broadway turn since the post-Covid reopening (Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, Sweeney Todd), and this one lets him pour his heart into pop anthems and romantic tragedy nightly. He’s only here through July 20, so if you want to hear him wail “Roxanne” live—don’t wait.
INFO: Through July 20 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 West 45th Street). Get Tickets

 

TUESDAY, APRIL 15
ASHLEY GRAHAM GETS HER NAME IN LIGHTS
Model, mogul and all-around media powerhouse Ashley Graham makes her Broadway debut—and her first-ever acting appearance—as Roxie Hart in Chicago tonight. Known for breaking barriers in fashion and championing body positivity, Graham now takes on the ultimate role of reinvention: a fame-hungry murderess with killer instinct. It’s an unexpected casting that fits perfectly in a show all about showbiz spin—and we’re curious to see if she razzle-dazzles.
INFO: Through May 25 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 West 49th Street). Get Tickets


 

MONDAY, APRIL 14
The Laurie Beechman Theatre reopens with the starry Renaissance Gala, unveiling David Rockwell’s renovation with performances by André De Shields, Lillias White, Chip Zien, Matt Doyle and more. Proceeds benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. | Laurie Beechman Theatre | More Info

TUESDAY, APRIL 15

  • Photographer Jenny Anderson releases The In-Between, a gorgeous collection of backstage portraits and intimate moments with Broadway stars—offstage, unfiltered and very frame-worthy. | Applause Books | Buy Now
  • Go deeper into the Upside Down: Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things – The First Shadow hits Netflix with interviews, footage and a peek at how Hawkins made it to the stage. | Netflix | Watch Now

THURSDAY, APRIL 17
The cast album for Death Becomes Her drops today—giving you all the undead diva drama from Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard in one delightfully campy listen. | Streaming Platforms Everywhere

