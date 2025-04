Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Old Friends, a new revue celebrating the work of the great Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim—featuring an all-star cast singing songs from Into the Woods, Company, A Little Night Music and more—opened at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on April 8.

Broadway.com was there to capture the stars, including two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters and Tony Award winner Lea Salonga.

Check out the highlights and the full gallery below.

Here stands Broadway royalty: Lea Salonga (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

The Queen Mother of Sondheim musicals, Bernadette Peters

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

You can rely on Jacob Dickey to be good Company (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)