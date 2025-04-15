Jordan Fisher Reunites with Solea Pfeiffer in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway Tonight

Jordan Fisher joins Moulin Rouge! in the role of Christian on Broadway tonight, reuniting with his former Hadestown costar—the Eurydice to his Orpheus—Solea Pfeiffer, who plays the role of Satine in the show. Hopefully it all works out for these two this time.

Fisher's limited engagement runs through July 20.

In addition to Hadestown, Fisher has starred in Sweeney Todd, Dear Evan Hansen and Hamilton on Broadway. Most recently he starred in the Encores! production of Urinetown.

Moulin Rouge! also currently features Austin Durant as Harold Zidler, Andy Karl as the Duke of Monroth, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, Pepe Muñoz as Santiago and pop icon Boy George as Harold Zidler.

A Tony Award winner for Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! is stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s popular film, mashing up more than 160 years of music, from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The show is directed by Alex Timbers.