Dead Outlaw Comes to Life on Broadway at Its Red-Carpet Opening

Dead Outlaw, Broadway's unconventional new musical about mummified bandit Elmer McCurdy's 66-year journey to the grave, celebrated its official opening at the Longacre Theatre on April 27. Directed by Tony winner David Cromer (also represented this season by Good Night, and Good Luck), the Americana-tinged show has music and lyrics by Tony winner David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna and a book by Tony winner Itamar Moses.

Andrew Durand stars as the title outlaw in a shapeshifting cast that also features Jeb Brown, Eddie Cooper, Dashiell Eaves, Julia Knitel, Ken Marks, Trent Saunders and Thom Sesma. Take a look at the ensemble as they walk the red carpet for their Broadway coronation. Check out highlights and a full gallery below.

Andrew Durand and Julia Knitel share a fleeting love story in Dead Outlaw.

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

The creative team behind Dead Outlaw: Director David Cromer, composer-lyricist David Yazbek, book writer Itamar Moses and composer-lyricist Erik Della Penna

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)