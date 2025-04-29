Buena Vista Social Club Leads Chita Rivera Award Nominations; Wicked: Part One, Smash and BOOP! Also Recognized

Nominations for the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards, recognizing outstanding choreography, featured dancers and ensembles in shows on Broadway, as well as outstanding choreography in film during the 2024-25 season, have been announced. The ceremony will take place on May 19 at 7:30 PM at NYU Skirball. This year, the Chita Rivera Awards will be honoring Ben Vereen with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Buena Vista Social Club leads the Broadway pack with seven nominations, while Emilia Perez, Snow White and Wicked: Part One received nods in the feature film category.

The full list of nominations is below.

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A BROADWAY SHOW

Joshua Bergasse, Smash

Warren Carlyle, Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Patricia Delgado / Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Shannon Lewis, Just in Time

Jerry Mitchell, BOOP!

Rickey Tripp / DeWitt Fleming, Jr., A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

OUTSTANDING DANCER IN A BROADWAY SHOW

Angélica Beliard, Buena Vista Social Club

Kevin Csolak, Gypsy

Carlos Falú, Buena Vista Social Club

DeWitt Fleming, Jr., A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

Jonathan Groff, Just In Time

Robyn Hurder, Smash

Héctor Juan Maisonet, Buena Vista Social Club

Ilda Mason, Buena Vista Social Club

Marielys Molina, Buena Vista Social Club

Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP!

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE IN A BROADWAY SHOW

A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

BOOP!

Buena Vista Social Club

Death Becomes Her

Just In Time

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Smash

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A FEATURE FILM

A Nice Indian Boy, Choreographers: Zina D. Mello, Breanna English, Christian Lagasse

Emilia Perez, Choreographer: Damien Jalet

Sh’ma: A Story of Survival, Choreographer: Suki John

Snow White, Choreographer: Mandy Moore

Wicked: Part One, Choreographer: Christopher Scott

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A DANCE DOCUMENTARY

A Resilient Man, Director: Stephane Carrel

Better Man, Director: Michael Gracey

Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story, Director: Bruce David Klein

Two Roads, Director: Susan Wittenberg

Who Cares About Pal Frenak, Director: Gloria Halasz