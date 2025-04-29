Buena Vista Social Club Leads Chita Rivera Award Nominations; Wicked: Part One, Smash and BOOP! Also Recognized

Nominations for the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards, recognizing outstanding choreography, featured dancers and ensembles in shows on Broadway, as well as outstanding choreography in film during the 2024-25 season, have been announced. The ceremony will take place on May 19 at 7:30 PM at NYU Skirball. This year, the Chita Rivera Awards will be honoring Ben Vereen with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Buena Vista Social Club leads the Broadway pack with seven nominations, while Emilia Perez, Snow White and Wicked: Part One received nods in the feature film category.
The full list of nominations is below.
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A BROADWAY SHOW
Joshua Bergasse, Smash
Warren Carlyle, Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Patricia Delgado / Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club
Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her
Shannon Lewis, Just in Time
Jerry Mitchell, BOOP!
Rickey Tripp / DeWitt Fleming, Jr., A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical
OUTSTANDING DANCER IN A BROADWAY SHOW
Angélica Beliard, Buena Vista Social Club
Kevin Csolak, Gypsy
Carlos Falú, Buena Vista Social Club
DeWitt Fleming, Jr., A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical
Jonathan Groff, Just In Time
Robyn Hurder, Smash
Héctor Juan Maisonet, Buena Vista Social Club
Ilda Mason, Buena Vista Social Club
Marielys Molina, Buena Vista Social Club
Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP!
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE IN A BROADWAY SHOW
A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical
BOOP!
Buena Vista Social Club
Death Becomes Her
Just In Time
Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Smash
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A FEATURE FILM
A Nice Indian Boy, Choreographers: Zina D. Mello, Breanna English, Christian Lagasse
Emilia Perez, Choreographer: Damien Jalet
Sh’ma: A Story of Survival, Choreographer: Suki John
Snow White, Choreographer: Mandy Moore
Wicked: Part One, Choreographer: Christopher Scott
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A DANCE DOCUMENTARY
A Resilient Man, Director: Stephane Carrel
Better Man, Director: Michael Gracey
Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story, Director: Bruce David Klein
Two Roads, Director: Susan Wittenberg
Who Cares About Pal Frenak, Director: Gloria Halasz