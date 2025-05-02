Best of the Week: New Lovers in Hadestown, Strindberg's Creditors Downtown and a Memoir of a Theater Kid

This week’s lineup is all about fresh faces and new angles. Jeffrey Seller tells his own story for a change, Hadestown welcomes two rising stars to the underworld and Creditors crackles downtown with Liev Schreiber at the center of the storm. Illustrations by Tug Rice for Broadway.com

TUESDAY, MAY 6

SELLER STEPS INTO THE SPOTLIGHT

He’s been the power player behind Rent, Hamilton, and In the Heights, but now Jeffrey Seller is telling his own story. In Theater Kid: A Broadway Memoir, Seller traces his journey from a closeted teen in suburban Detroit to becoming one of Broadway’s most influential producers. It's equal parts coming-of-age, producing masterclass and love letter to the artists and outcasts who shape the stage. The audiobook version gets extra theatrical flair, with chapters read by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Annaleigh Ashford, Darren Criss and more.

INFO: Available May 6 wherever books and audiobooks are sold. More Info

TUESDAY, MAY 6

NEW MYTHMAKERS ENTER HADESTOWN

There’s a new Orpheus and Eurydice on 48th Street. Ali Louis Bourzgui and Myra Molloy take center stage in Hadestown, joining the Broadway cast of Anaïs Mitchell’s Tony-winning folk opera. Bourzgui, who broke out as Tommy in the recent Broadway revival of The Who’s Tommy, brings rock tenor charm and wide-eyed passion to the poet. Molloy, known for winning Thailand’s Got Talent at age 13 and voicing Moana in Thai, makes a stunning Broadway debut as Eurydice. It’s a big shift in the underworld—and a fresh take on this ever-evolving hit.

INFO: Performances begin May 6 at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street). Get Tickets

SATURDAY, MAY 10

SECRETS, STRINDBERG & SCHREIBER

August Strindberg’s acidic three-hander Creditors gets a stylish and suspenseful new staging this week at the Minetta Lane Theatre. Adapted by playwright Jen Silverman and directed by Ian Rickson (The Seagull, Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes), the production stars Liev Schreiber, Maggie Siff (Billions), and Justice Smith (The Get Down). In just 85 minutes, secrets unravel, power shifts and an emotional tug-of-war unfolds between a painter, his new wife, and a stranger who may know more than he should.

INFO: Previews begin May 10 at Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane). Get Tickets