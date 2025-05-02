Entire Dead Outlaw Musical to Be Released on Audible in Fall; Seven Tracks Now Available to Stream

The entirety of the Tony-nominated musical Dead Outlaw will be available exclusively on Audible this fall. Additionally, Dead Outlaw Original Broadway Cast Recording: Part 1, featuring seven songs from the show, is now available on music streaming services.

The show about the life and afterlife of an ill-fated bandit, featuring music and lyrics by David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, a book by Itamar Moses and direction by David Cromer, is currently playing at the Longacre Theatre.

The cast recording release features the songs “Ballad” performed by Andrew Durand, “Dead” performed by Jeb Brown and Della Penna, “Normal” performed by Della Penna, Durand and Julia Knitel, “Indian Train” performed by Durand, “A Stranger” performed by Knitel, “Something From Nothing” performed by Eddie Cooper and “Up to the Stars” performed by Thom Sesma. The release is through Audible and Yellow Sound Label.

The recording is produced by Dean Sharenow and Yazbek; recorded, mixed and mastered by Sharenow; with all songs composed and written by Yazbek and Della Penna. The band features Rebekah Bruce (music director, piano, organ, vocals), Della Penna (electric and acoustic guitars, lap steel guitar, mandolin, vocals), Hank Heaven (electric and acoustic guitars), William B Smylie (electric bass) and Spencer Cohen (drums).

For the Audible Original release, the entire musical was recorded in Dolby Atmos with immersive sound design.

Dead Outlaw is nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It tells the bizarre true story of outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure and the meaning—or utter meaninglessness—of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest.