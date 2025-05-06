Celebrate Life, Death and Everything in Between on Opening Night of Dead Outlaw

Dead Outlaw, the seven-time Tony-nominated musical about the real-life posthumous adventures of a mummified bandit, opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre on April 27. Directed by David Cromer, the production features music and lyrics by David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna and a book by Itamar Moses.

"The true story stuck with me because it deals with all the stuff that I find fascinating about this country and about life in general," Yazbek told The Broadway Show on opening night. "It deals with money, greed, death, fame...It makes you think about your own mortality, sometimes in a very fun way and sometimes in a harrowing way."

