 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends Announces Final Broadway Extension

News
by Darryn King • May 12, 2025
Jasmine Forberg, Beth Leavel, Bonnie Langford, Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, Joanna Riding, Kate Jennings Grant and Maria Wirries in "Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The Sondheim revue Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends has announced its final extension and closing date. The show, featuring a cast of 17 singing highlights from the composer-lyricist's estimable songbook, will play its final performance at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on June 29. The show began its Broadway run on March 25 and opened on April 8.

The brainchild of producer Cameron Mackintosh, originating in the West End last year, Old Friends is a follow-up to the revues Side by Side by Sondheim and Putting It Together. The show is directed by Matthew Bourne, who also lends musical staging, with artistic consultant Julia McKenzie and choreography by Stephen Mear.

The cast features two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters, Tony Award winner Lea SalongaJasmine ForsbergKate Jennings Grant, Kevin Earley, Bonnie Langford, Tony Award winner Beth Leavel, two-time Tony Award nominee Gavin LeeKyle SeligJacob Dickey, multiple Olivier Award nominee Jason Pennycooke, two-time Olivier Award winner Joanna RidingJeremy SecombMaria Wirries and Daniel Yearwood. Greg Mills, Paige Faure, Alexa Lopez and Peter Neureuther round out the ensemble. The cast comes to Broadway on the heels of a West Coast run at Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles.

Related Shows

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends

from $101.72

Star Files

Jacob Dickey

Jasmine Forsberg

Kate Jennings Grant

Bonnie Langford

Beth Leavel

Gavin Lee

Jason Pennycooke

Bernadette Peters

Joanna Riding

Lea Salonga

Jeremy Secomb

Kyle Selig

Maria Wirries

Daniel Yearwood
View All (14)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Maybe Happy Ending, BOOP!, John Proctor is the Villain and More Win 2025 Outer Critics Circle Awards
  2. Wanted, a New Musical About Outlaw Sisters, Shoots for 2026 Broadway Opening
  3. See Darren Criss, Nicole Scherzinger, George Clooney and More 2025 Tony Nominees Strike a Pose
Back to Top