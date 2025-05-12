Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends Announces Final Broadway Extension

The Sondheim revue Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends has announced its final extension and closing date. The show, featuring a cast of 17 singing highlights from the composer-lyricist's estimable songbook, will play its final performance at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on June 29. The show began its Broadway run on March 25 and opened on April 8.

The brainchild of producer Cameron Mackintosh, originating in the West End last year, Old Friends is a follow-up to the revues Side by Side by Sondheim and Putting It Together. The show is directed by Matthew Bourne, who also lends musical staging, with artistic consultant Julia McKenzie and choreography by Stephen Mear.

The cast features two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters, Tony Award winner Lea Salonga, Jasmine Forsberg, Kate Jennings Grant, Kevin Earley, Bonnie Langford, Tony Award winner Beth Leavel, two-time Tony Award nominee Gavin Lee, Kyle Selig, Jacob Dickey, multiple Olivier Award nominee Jason Pennycooke, two-time Olivier Award winner Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Maria Wirries and Daniel Yearwood. Greg Mills, Paige Faure, Alexa Lopez and Peter Neureuther round out the ensemble. The cast comes to Broadway on the heels of a West Coast run at Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles.