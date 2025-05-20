Smash Star Robyn Hurder, Gypsy's Kevin Csolak and Buena Vista Social Club Honored at the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards

The Chita Rivera Awards, recognizing outstanding choreography and dance in theater and film, had its 2025 ceremony on May 19 at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. Buena Vista Social Club picked up two wins, for Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show and Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show. Additionally, Smash star Robyn Hurder and Kevin Csolak from Gypsy won Outstanding Dancer. Cats: The Jellicle Ball earned a Special Recognition honor.
As previously announced, Tony-winning icon Ben Vereen was honored with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
See below for the full list of nominees with winners in bold preceded by an asterisk.
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A BROADWAY SHOW
Joshua Bergasse, Smash
Warren Carlyle, Pirates! The Penzance Musical
* Patricia Delgado / Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club
Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her
Shannon Lewis, Just in Time
Jerry Mitchell, BOOP!
Rickey Tripp / DeWitt Fleming, Jr., A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical
OUTSTANDING DANCER IN A BROADWAY SHOW
Angélica Beliard, Buena Vista Social Club
Kevin Csolak, Gypsy
Carlos Falú, Buena Vista Social Club
DeWitt Fleming, Jr., A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical
Jonathan Groff, Just In Time
* Robyn Hurder, Smash
Héctor Juan Maisonet, Buena Vista Social Club
Ilda Mason, Buena Vista Social Club
Marielys Molina, Buena Vista Social Club
Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP!
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE IN A BROADWAY SHOW
A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical
BOOP!
* Buena Vista Social Club
Death Becomes Her
Just In Time
Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Smash
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A FEATURE FILM
A Nice Indian Boy, Choreographers: Zina D. Mello, Breanna English, Christian Lagasse
Emilia Perez, Choreographer: Damien Jalet
Sh’ma: A Story of Survival, Choreographer: Suki John
Snow White, Choreographer: Mandy Moore
Wicked: Part One, Choreographer: Christopher Scott
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A DANCE DOCUMENTARY
A Resilient Man, Director: Stephane Carrel
Better Man, Director: Michael Gracey
Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story, Director: Bruce David Klein
Two Roads, Director: Susan Wittenberg
Who Cares About Pal Frenak, Director: Gloria Halasz
OFF-BROADWAY SPECIAL RECOGNITION
Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles, Cats: “The Jellicle Ball”