Smash Star Robyn Hurder, Gypsy's Kevin Csolak and Buena Vista Social Club Honored at the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards

The Chita Rivera Awards, recognizing outstanding choreography and dance in theater and film, had its 2025 ceremony on May 19 at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. Buena Vista Social Club picked up two wins, for Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show and Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show. Additionally, Smash star Robyn Hurder and Kevin Csolak from Gypsy won Outstanding Dancer. Cats: The Jellicle Ball earned a Special Recognition honor.

As previously announced, Tony-winning icon Ben Vereen was honored with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

See below for the full list of nominees with winners in bold preceded by an asterisk.

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A BROADWAY SHOW

Joshua Bergasse, Smash

Warren Carlyle, Pirates! The Penzance Musical

* Patricia Delgado / Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Shannon Lewis, Just in Time

Jerry Mitchell, BOOP!

Rickey Tripp / DeWitt Fleming, Jr., A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

OUTSTANDING DANCER IN A BROADWAY SHOW

Angélica Beliard, Buena Vista Social Club

Kevin Csolak, Gypsy

Carlos Falú, Buena Vista Social Club

DeWitt Fleming, Jr., A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

Jonathan Groff, Just In Time

* Robyn Hurder, Smash

Héctor Juan Maisonet, Buena Vista Social Club

Ilda Mason, Buena Vista Social Club

Marielys Molina, Buena Vista Social Club

Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP!

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE IN A BROADWAY SHOW

A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

BOOP!

* Buena Vista Social Club

Death Becomes Her

Just In Time

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Smash

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A FEATURE FILM

A Nice Indian Boy, Choreographers: Zina D. Mello, Breanna English, Christian Lagasse

Emilia Perez, Choreographer: Damien Jalet

Sh’ma: A Story of Survival, Choreographer: Suki John

Snow White, Choreographer: Mandy Moore

Wicked: Part One, Choreographer: Christopher Scott

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A DANCE DOCUMENTARY

A Resilient Man, Director: Stephane Carrel

Better Man, Director: Michael Gracey

Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story, Director: Bruce David Klein

Two Roads, Director: Susan Wittenberg

Who Cares About Pal Frenak, Director: Gloria Halasz

OFF-BROADWAY SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles, Cats: “The Jellicle Ball”