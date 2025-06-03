Lana Gordon Rejoins Broadway’s Hadestown Tonight as Persephone

Lana Gordon is returning to Broadway's Hadestown on June 3, reprising the role of Perspehone. She replaces Merle Dandridge, who took her final bow in the show on June 1.

Gordon, who played Persephone on the first national tour of the show and has served as the Persephone alternate on Broadway since 2021, began her professional career as a dancer with Alvin Ailey, making her Broadway debut in The Lion King and going on to play Velma Kelly in Chicago. She joins recent cast additions Ali Louis Bourzgui and Myra Molloy, as Orpheus and Eurydice, as well as Daniel Breaker as Hermes and Phillip Boykin as Hades.

The cast of Hadestown also features Marla Louissaint, Jessie Shelton and Kay Trinidad as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Timothy H. Lee, Sydney Parra and Alex Puette. The company includes swings Brandon Cameron, KC Dela Cruz, Alex Lugo, Max Kumangai and Tanner Ray Wilson.

Now in its sixth year on Broadway, the Tony-winning musical features music, lyrics and a book by Anaïs Mitchell and direction by Rachel Chavkin. It reimagines the ancient myth of Orpheus and Eurydice with a modern folk and jazz score.