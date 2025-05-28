Christopher Jackson Will Join the Cast of Hell's Kitchen on Broadway

Grammy- and Emmy-winning Broadway veteran Christopher Jackson will return to the stage this summer as Davis in the cast of the Alicia Keys musical Hell's Kitchen. He begins performances June 3 at the Shubert Theatre, replacing Durrell “Tank” Babbs, who plays his final performance on June 1.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to the Broadway stage as I join the company of Hell’s Kitchen! Alicia Keys’ music is timeless and I’m so excited to lend my voice to this amazing story,” said Jackson in a statement. “Broadway is my home and it’s great to be back!”

“We are honored that Broadway veteran Christopher Jackson is making his return to Broadway in Hell’s Kitchen after his historic run in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton,” said Keys. “We can’t wait for audiences to see this powerhouse step into the role of Davis.”

Jackson is best known for his Tony-nominated performance as George Washington in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton. He currently stars in the Max series And Just Like That (the reboot of Sex and the City) and has been featured on the CBS series Bull and Ava Duvernay’s Netflix series When They See Us. His other Broadway credits include The Lion King, In the Heights, Memphis, After Midnight, Bronx Bombers, Holler If Ya Hear Me and Freestyle Love Supreme.

Hell’s Kitchen is a New York City coming-of-age story and mother-daughter love story inspired by the life of Alicia Keys. It follows Ali, a 17-year-old girl searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. The show is directed by Michael Greif, with choreography by Camille A. Brown, a book by Kristoffer Diaz and the music of Alicia Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.

The Broadway cast currently features Amanda Reid as Ali, Jessica Vosk as Jersey, Kecia Lewis as Miss Liza Jane, Phillip Johnson Richardson as Knuck and Durrell “Tank” Babbs as Davis.