Dead Man Walking with Dead Outlaw's Andrew Durand, Episode 3: A Coffin Cameo at Ham4Ham

Dead Man Walking
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 3, 2025
André De Shields and Andrew Durand

In Dead Outlaw, Broadway's pitch-dark musical comedy about a mummified corpse who ends up as a carnival attraction, Andrew Durand plays Elmer McCurdy—the failed robber, posthumous sensation and dead outlaw of the title. It's not a spoiler to say that Durand spends a portion of the show propped up and lifeless in a coffin. But things are much livelier for him behind the scenes.

It's another busy week in the life of a Tony nominee, and Durand takes us through it all. First, we get a peek inside a put-in rehearsal with Dead Outlaw's hardworking understudies. Then, it's a recap of the latest star-studded awards season events, including a Ham4Ham performance, a rooftop jam sesh and a walk down the Outer Critics Circle Awards red carpet with the legenary André De Shields. Like Bernadette Peters, he's an enthusiastic member of the ever-growing Durand fan club. 

Episodes premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

