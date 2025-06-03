Hear from Jasmine Amy Rogers, Nicole Scherzinger, Jonathan Groff, Zoey Deutch and More at the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards!

On May 29, the official fan favorites of the 2024-25 Broadway season gathered to celebrate the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards. As the winners walked the red carpet with their trophies, The Broadway Show got to hear what the audience recognition means to them.

"Just to know that the audience is connecting with you is affirmation and confirmation, I am back where I'm born to be," said Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard's Norma Desmond and winner of Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical and Favorite Diva Performance.

"This one was really special because it was from the people that, you know, I was once," commented Jasmine Amy Rogers, who won Favorite Breakthrough Performance for her title performance in BOOP! "And I still am. I am a fan. I am the audience. And I love that this exists and people get to celebrate the performances that they love and the shows that they love."

Meanwhile, Zoey Deutch, winner of Favorite Featured Actress in a Play for her turn as Emily Webb in the Broadway revival of Our Town, got to briefly revisit the show that marked her Broadway debut back in the fall. "This was truly the most fulfilling, special experience," she said​​​​​. "For it to end this way was really, really awesome."

Watch the full video below. And click here to see Broadway.com's exclusive portraits from the event.