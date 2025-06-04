Odds & Ends: Chicago Welcomes New Performers to Broadway, Burlesque Completes West End Casting and More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Chicago Welcomes New Cast Members to Broadway

The Broadway company of Chicago will welcome four new cast members to the Ambassador Theatre on June 16. Joining the production are Zach Bravo in the role of Fred Casely, James T. Lane in the role of Harry, Sean Samuels in the role of Martin Harrison and Samantha Sturm in the role of Annie. The current cast of Chicago features Charlotte d’Amboise as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Rema Webb as Matron “Mama” Morton, Greg Hildreth as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Burlesque, Starring Orfeh, Todrick Hall and Jess Folley, Completes West End Casting

The complete cast is set for Burlesque, running at the Savoy Theatre from July 10 through September 6 in its West End premiere. As previously announced, the production will star Orfeh as Tess; Jess Folley as Ali Rose; director, choreographer and songwriter Todrick Hall as Sean; George Maguire as Vince; Asha Parker Wallace as Nikki; and Paul Jacob French as Jackson. Completing the company are Michael Afemare (Ensemble), Callum Bell (Swing), Courtenay Brady (Ensemble), Paje Campbell (Ensemble), Sophie Cracknell (Daphne), Hope Dawe (Alternate Ali Rose), Jake Dupree (Trey/Chardonnay), Marlee Fergusson (Ensemble), Angus Good (Swing), Charlotte Jaconelli (Queenie), Elly Jay (Swing), Idriss Kargbo (Alternate Sean), Billie Kay (Sophia and Second Tess), Deja Linton (Ensemble), Hollie-Ann Lowe (Spring), Callum Macdonald (Cover for Vince and Trey), Alessia McDermott (Summer and Second Nikki), Jess Qualter (Ensemble), Liam Roodhouse (Ensemble), Janine Somcio (Ensemble), India Thornton (Swing) and Daniel Wijingaarden (Ensemble). Burlesque features songs from the 2010 film by Christina Aguilera and Sia, along with new music by Hall and Folley.

Julia Randall, Chiara Aurelia, Christopher Briney and Ella Stiller in rehearsal for "Dilaria"

(Photo: JT Anderson)

Dilaria, Starring Ella Stiller, Completes Off-Broadway Casting

The world premiere of Julia Randall’s Dilaria, directed by Alex Keegan and opening off-Broadway this summer at the DR2 Theatre, has its complete cast. As previously announced, Dilaria will star Ella Stiller in the title role, alongside Chiara Aurelia and Christopher Briney. Completing the ensemble will be Rebecca Ho, understudying the roles of Dilaria and Georgia, and Ari Dalbert, understudying Noah. Performances begin June 13 ahead of a June 18 opening.

Mason Alexander Park to Host The Pansy Craze at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre

Audible Theater and Rachel Brosnahan’s Scrap Paper Pictures have announced The Pansy Craze, a six-part series written and created by Hunter Bird and Mason Alexander Park and hosted by Mason Alexander Park. With the electricity of a cabaret and the intimacy of a piano bar, The Pansy Craze is a love letter to queer icons and those who celebrate them. In this variety show, Mason and some very special guests will transport the audience through time, spilling the hot tea your textbooks left out. Each evening will feature songs, sketches and storytelling that dives into important moments in history when queerness was celebrated, commodified and then criminalized.The first three live performances, directed by Johanna McKeon, will play on June 26, 27 and 28 at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre. Special guest appearances for the June shows, as well as three additional performance dates, are to be announced. Each episode of The Pansy Craze will also be recorded live and released as an Audible Original.

West End Revival of The Producers Sets Full Creative Team

The West End transfer of the Menier Chocolate Factory's hit production of The Producers, directed by Patrick Marber, has its full creative team. The production will feature choreography by Lorin Latarro, set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Paul Farnsworth, lighting design by Tim Lutkin, sound design by Paul Groothius, wigs, hair and makeup design by Betty Martini, musical supervision and dance arrangement by Gareth Valentine, musical direction by Matthew Samer and orchestrations by Larry Blank and Mark Cumberland. Associate director is Lily Dyble, associate choreographer (U.S.) is Michaeljon Slinger, associate choreographer (U.K.) is Anna Woodside, assistant director is John Reddel and resident director is Mark Gillet. The cast will be led by Andy Nyman, Marc Antolin, Trevor Ashley, Raj Ghatak, Harry Morrison and Joanna Woodward, all reprising their roles from the original Menier run.