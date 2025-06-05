Kiss of the Spider Woman, Starring Jennifer Lopez, Drops Teaser Trailer

Finally, a first look at Bill Condon's big-screen adaptation of the fantastical Kander and Ebb musical Kiss of the Spider Woman has arrived! The film, set to land in theaters October 10, stars Diego Luna as Valentín, a political prisoner who shares a cell with Molina (Tonatiuh), a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver screen diva, Ingrid Luna (Jennifer Lopez).

Watch the trailer below and see JLo start to spin her magical web.