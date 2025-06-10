2025 Tony Awards Scores Best TV Ratings Since 2019 and Highest Streaming Numbers Ever

Broadway’s biggest night brought in big numbers. The 78th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Tony winner and Wicked movie star Cynthia Erivo and broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall on CBS, reached 4.85 million viewers. That's a 38 percent jump from last year and the largest broadcast audience since 2019.

The show also set a new streaming record on Paramount+, delivering the Tonys’ biggest digital audience to date with a 208 percent increase over 2024. Ratings climbed across key demographics, rising 91 percent among adults aged 25 to 54, 107 percent among those 18 to 49, and 147 percent among viewers aged 18 to 34. These are the strongest year-over-year gains since 2018.

Maybe Happy Ending led the evening with six awards, including Best Musical and Best Leading Actor in a Musical for Darren Criss. Buena Vista Social Club earned four, including Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Natalie Venetia Belcon. Other top honors went to Purpose, which won Best Play, and Sunset Boulevard, which earned Best Revival of a Musical along with a win for Nicole Scherzinger. Cole Escola was recognized for Oh, Mary!, and Sarah Snook took home an award for her performance in The Picture of Dorian Gray.