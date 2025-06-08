 Skip to main content
Cole Escola, Nicole Scherzinger, Darren Criss and More Win Big at the 78th Tony Awards! Read Full List of Winners

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 8, 2025
Cole Escola
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The 78th Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo at Radio City Music Hall, are a wrap, and Broadway.com is here to give you the full rundown of Broadway's biggest night. Maybe Happy Ending walked away with the most awards, winning six trophies includng Best Musical and Best Lead Actor for Darren Criss. Criss spent the first hour and a half of the ceremony hosting The Tony Awards: Act One pre-show alongside Renée Elise Goldsberry, who in turn made an appearance in Hamilton's reunion performance. Sunset Boulevardmeanwhile, earned Best Revival of a Musical and the top prize for its leading lady, Nicole Scherzinger, who faced one of the most competitive categories of the season. 

On the play front, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Pulitzer Prize-winning Purpose took home the Best Play Tony, the second consecutive Tony Award for Jacobs-Jenkins, who won Best Revival of a Play in 2024 for Appropriate. Fittingly, Purpose star Kara Young also earned her second consecutive trophy, a historic moment for the Tony Awards. Cole Escola bested the Lead Actor in a Play category for their title performance in their self-penned hit comedy, Oh, Mary!and Sarah Snook's tour de force in The Picture of Dorian Gray earned her the award for Best Lead Actress in a Play. Jonathan Spector's Eureka Day also walked away with a win for Best Revival of a Play, a victory in a category that was anyone's game. 

Read the full list of winners below. Click here for the complete list of 2025 nominees.

Best Musical
Maybe Happy Ending

Best Play
Purpose by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Best Revival of a Musical
Sunset Boulevard

Best Revival of a Play
Eureka Day by Jonathan Spector

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Darren CrissMaybe Happy Ending

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Sarah SnookThe Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Cole EscolaOh, Mary!

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Natalie Venetia BelconBuena Vista Social Club

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Jak MaloneOperation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Kara YoungPurpose

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Francis JueYellow Face

Best Direction of a Musical
Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending

Best Direction of a Play
Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Maybe Happy Ending, Music: Will Aronson; Lyrics: Will Aronson and Hue Park

Best Book of a Musical
Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending 

Best Choreography
Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club

Best Orchestrations
Marco Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club

Best Sound Design of a Musical
Jonathan Deans, Buena Vista Social Club

Best Sound Design of a Play
Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Jack Knowles, Sunset Boulevard

Best Lighting Design of a Play
Jon Clark, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, Maybe Happy Ending

Best Scenic Design of a Play
Miriam Buether and 59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Costume Design of a Musical
Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her

Best Costume Design of a Play
Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Tony Wins by Production
Maybe Happy Ending - 6
Buena Vista Social Club - 4
Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 3
Sunset Boulevard - 3
The Picture of Dorian Gray - 2
Oh, Mary! - 2
Purpose - 2
Death Becomes Her - 1
Eureka Day - 1
Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical  - 1
Yellow Face - 1

