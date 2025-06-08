Cole Escola, Nicole Scherzinger, Darren Criss and More Win Big at the 78th Tony Awards! Read Full List of Winners

The 78th Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo at Radio City Music Hall, are a wrap, and Broadway.com is here to give you the full rundown of Broadway's biggest night. Maybe Happy Ending walked away with the most awards, winning six trophies includng Best Musical and Best Lead Actor for Darren Criss. Criss spent the first hour and a half of the ceremony hosting The Tony Awards: Act One pre-show alongside Renée Elise Goldsberry, who in turn made an appearance in Hamilton's reunion performance. Sunset Boulevard, meanwhile, earned Best Revival of a Musical and the top prize for its leading lady, Nicole Scherzinger, who faced one of the most competitive categories of the season.
On the play front, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Pulitzer Prize-winning Purpose took home the Best Play Tony, the second consecutive Tony Award for Jacobs-Jenkins, who won Best Revival of a Play in 2024 for Appropriate. Fittingly, Purpose star Kara Young also earned her second consecutive trophy, a historic moment for the Tony Awards. Cole Escola bested the Lead Actor in a Play category for their title performance in their self-penned hit comedy, Oh, Mary!, and Sarah Snook's tour de force in The Picture of Dorian Gray earned her the award for Best Lead Actress in a Play. Jonathan Spector's Eureka Day also walked away with a win for Best Revival of a Play, a victory in a category that was anyone's game.
Read the full list of winners below. Click here for the complete list of 2025 nominees.
Best Musical
Maybe Happy Ending
Best Play
Purpose by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Best Revival of a Musical
Sunset Boulevard
Best Revival of a Play
Eureka Day by Jonathan Spector
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Kara Young, Purpose
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Francis Jue, Yellow Face
Best Direction of a Musical
Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending
Best Direction of a Play
Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Maybe Happy Ending, Music: Will Aronson; Lyrics: Will Aronson and Hue Park
Best Book of a Musical
Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending
Best Choreography
Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club
Best Orchestrations
Marco Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Jonathan Deans, Buena Vista Social Club
Best Sound Design of a Play
Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Jack Knowles, Sunset Boulevard
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Jon Clark, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, Maybe Happy Ending
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Miriam Buether and 59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her
Best Costume Design of a Play
Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Tony Wins by Production
Maybe Happy Ending - 6
Buena Vista Social Club - 4
Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 3
Sunset Boulevard - 3
The Picture of Dorian Gray - 2
Oh, Mary! - 2
Purpose - 2
Death Becomes Her - 1
Eureka Day - 1
Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical - 1
Yellow Face - 1