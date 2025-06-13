 Skip to main content
Natalie Venetia Belcon, Jak Malone, Cole Escola and More Late-Night Interviews from the Tony Awards After Party at the Carlyle Hotel

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 13, 2025
Natalie Venetia Belcon, Jak Malone and Cole Escola
(Photos by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

This week's episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal takes you inside the Tony Awards after party at the Carlyle Hotel. Tony-winning actors and creatives, fresh from Radio City Music Hall where they just accepted their trophies, collect themselves in the company of Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek and host Tamsen Fadal. Check out all of the late-night interviews below, plus a special fashion recap with style expert George Brescia and correspondent Charlie Cooper. 

Cole Escola, winner of Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for Oh, Mary!

Natalie Venetia Belcon, winner of Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for Buena Vista Social Club

Marg Horwell, winner of Best Costume Design of a Play for The Picture of Dorian Gray

Jak Malone, winner of Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for Operation Mincemeat

Francis Jue, winner of Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for Yellow Face

Celia Keenan-Bolger, recipient of the 2025 Isabelle Stevenson Award

Michael Arden and Dane Laffrey, winners of Best Direction of a Musical and Best Scenic Design of a Musical for Maybe Happy Ending

Tony fashion highlights with style expert George Brescia and correspondent Charlier Cooper 

