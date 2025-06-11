Inside Broadway's Biggest After Party with a Special Tony Awards Episode of The Broadway Show

You saw the Tony Awards name its 2025 winners at the ceremony on June 8. Now see the stars after the curtain came down on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal. On this week's special Tony Awards episode, we're taking you inside the after party at the Carlyle Hotel.

First up, host Fadal and Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek settle into a corner of the Carlyle to recap the night's biggest headlines. Later, we see the two sit down with Cole Escola, Natalie Venetia Belcon, Jak Malone, Francis Jue and more as the newly minted Tony winners take in the moment and the milestone.

The Broadway Show also catches up with winners Darren Criss, Nicole Scherzinger, Sarah Snook, Kara Young and more in the Tony Awards press room just after their trips to the podium.

Ahead of the big night, executive producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner give correspondent Perry Sook the inside scoop on pulling off the special broadcast.

Plus, we have a red carpet roundup with correspondent Charlie Cooper and image consultant/style expert George Brescia, who discuss the best looks that hit the red carpet.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5:30PM ET on Wednesday, June 11 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.