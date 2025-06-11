 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Inside Broadway's Biggest After Party with a Special Tony Awards Episode of The Broadway Show

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 11, 2025
Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek and Broadway Show host Tamsen Fadal
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

You saw the Tony Awards name its 2025 winners at the ceremony on June 8. Now see the stars after the curtain came down on The Broadway Show with Tamsen FadalOn this week's special Tony Awards episode, we're taking you inside the after party at the Carlyle Hotel. 

First up, host Fadal and Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek settle into a corner of the Carlyle to recap the night's biggest headlines. Later, we see the two sit down with Cole Escola, Natalie Venetia Belcon, Jak Malone, Francis Jue and more as the newly minted Tony winners take in the moment and the milestone. 

The Broadway Show also catches up with winners Darren Criss, Nicole Scherzinger, Sarah Snook, Kara Young and more in the Tony Awards press room just after their trips to the podium.

Ahead of the big night, executive producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner give correspondent Perry Sook the inside scoop on pulling off the special broadcast.

Plus, we have a red carpet roundup with correspondent Charlie Cooper and image consultant/style expert George Brescia, who discuss the best looks that hit the red carpet. 

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5:30PM ET on Wednesday, June 11 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Related Shows

Sunset Boulevard

from $68.36

Oh, Mary!

from $85.44

Maybe Happy Ending

from $65.10

Purpose

from $66.08

Buena Vista Social Club

from $101.72

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

from $54.25

The Picture of Dorian Gray

from $192.86
View All (7)

Star Files

Natalie Venetia Belcon

Darren Criss

Cole Escola

Francis Jue

Jak Malone

Nicole Scherzinger

Sarah Snook

Kara Young
View All (8)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Smash Will End Its Broadway Run on June 22
  2. Rub Elbows with Broadway’s Best Inside the 2025 Tony Awards Bash at the Carlyle Hotel
  3. 25 Broadway Opening Numbers That Define Musical Theater Post-Millennium
Back to Top