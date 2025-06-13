Odds & Ends: Just in Time's Gracie Lawrence Joins Hello, Dolly! Concert, Tony Winner Nicole Scherzinger Joins Broadway Bares and More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Just in Time Tony Nominee Gracie Lawrence Added to the Hello, Dolly! Concert Lineup at Carnegie Hall

Gracie Lawrence, Just in Time's Tony-nominated Connie Francis, along with Broadway veteran Cheryl Stern, have joined Transport Group Theatre Company's star-studded one-night-only concert performance of Hello, Dolly! at Carnegie Hall on June 23. During an evening where each song from the show will be sung by a different performer, Lawrence will deliver a number written for Barbra Streisand for the 1969 film. The concert will be directed by Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings III with musical direction by Joey Chancey. Tony nominee Lee Roy Reams, who played Cornelius Hackl in the musical's 1978 Broadway revival and directed the 1995 revival, will co-host with NY1’s Frank Dilella. Click here to see the extensive cast list.

Tony Award Winners Nicole Scherzinger and Alex Newell Join Broadway Bares: Come Out, Come Out

Nicole Scherzinger, fresh off her Tony Award win for Sunset Boulevard, and her fellow Tony winner Alex Newell, join this year's Wizard of Oz–inspired performances of Broadway Bares at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom on June 22. RuPaul’s Drag Race star Peppermint will also join as a special guest, along with the previously announced lineup of Tony winner André De Shields, 2025 Tony nominee Tom Francis, Tony winner J. Harrison Ghee, Bradley Gibson and Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita.

Something Beautiful: The Songs of Ahrens and Flaherty Is Headed to the Berkshires

Barrington Stage Company will present the world premiere of Something Beautiful: The Songs of Ahrens and Flaherty, a concert that celebrates the music of Tony Award-winning songwriting team Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Ragtime, Once on This Island). Conceived and directed by Jason Danieley with orchestrations and arrangements by Sam Davis, the cast features Tony Award nominee Elizabeth A. Davis, Paula Gaurdier, Alan H. Green and Nathan Salstone. Performances will take place at the Boyd-Quinson Theater from August 28-31.

The Baker's Wife, Thornton Wilder's Final Play and More Set for Classic Stage Company's 2025-26 Season

Classic Stage Company has announced its 2025-26 season programming. Productions include the Stephen Schwartz/Joseph Stein musical The Baker's Wife, directed by Gordon Greenberg; the world premiere of Marcel on the Train, co-written by Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater and Marshall Pailet, directed by Pailet and starring Slater as Marcel Marceau; and the New York premiere of Thornton Wilder’s final play, The Emporium, adapted and completed by Kirk Lynn and directed by Rob Melrose.