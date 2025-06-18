Tom Francis Sets Final Performance in Sunset Boulevard; Pierre Marais to Play Final Stretch of the Broadway Run

Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Tom Francis will play his final performance as Joe Gillis in Jamie Lloyd's Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard on July 6. Pierre Marais, who currently plays Sammy and understudies the role of Joe Gillis will take over the lead role from July 8 through the end of the production’s extended run at the St. James Theatre on July 20.

Francis, who is departing the show due to a previously announced professional commitment, originated the role in London’s West End in the fall of 2023, receiving an Olivier Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. He reprised his performance on Broadway, earning nominations for Tony, Drama Desk, and Drama League Awards as well as receiving a Theater World Award and a Clive Barnes Award.

"It has been a literal dream come true to make my Broadway debut in Jamie’s production of Sunset Blvd.," said Francis in a statement. "Two years ago, when the idea of being in the show was first discussed, I was just excited to be consideredand never expected the wild ride I’ve been on. I’m gutted I’m not able to be there for our final performance on July 20, but I send big love to Nicole, Grace, Jordan and the entire company. And to my dear friend Pierre, I leave the St. James Theatre, 44th Street, and Shubert Alley in your extremely talented hands.”

In addition to Francis, the cast of Sunset Boulevard stars Olivier and Tony Award winner Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond, Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett Young as Betty Schaefer and Olivier Award nominee David Thaxton as Max Von Mayerling. Mandy Gonzalez performs the role of Norma at select performances, with Rashidra Scott serving as the standby. The production earned seven 2025 Tony Award nominations, winning three for Best Revival of a Musical, Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Scherzinger) and Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Jack Knowles).

In Sunset Boulevard, Norma Desmond, haunted by her memories and dreams, yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter, Joe Gillis, who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios, may be her only hope—until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disastrous circumstances. Based on the 1950 noir film directed by Billy Wilder and starring Gloria Swanson and William Holden, Sunset Boulevard features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton.