Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace to Lead Cabaret for Its Final Weeks on Broadway

News
by Hayley Levitt • Jun 18, 2025
Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace
(Photo: Jay Brooks)

Tony Award winner Billy Porter and two-time Olivier Award nominee Marisha Wallace will star as Emcee and Sally Bowles in Cabaret at the August Wilson Theatre. Fresh off their run in the London production, the pair begin performances July 22 for the production’s final 13 weeks through October 19. 

“I can think of no better way to celebrate this production’s incredible run on Broadway than by welcoming Billy and Marisha into the company for our final thirteen weeks,” said director Rebecca Frecknall in a statement. “They brought down the house every night on the West End, and I cannot wait for Broadway audiences to experience the electricity they generate together.”

Cabaret is currently led by country music star Orville Peck as Emcee and two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada as Sally Bowles, who will play their final performances in the production on July 20. Additionally, the cast features Calvin Leon Smith as Clifford Bradshaw, 2024 Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell as Herr Schultz, Ellen Harvey as Fraulein Schneider, Henry Gottfried as Ernst Ludwig and Michelle Aravena as Fritzie/Kost.

With a score by John Kander and Fred Ebb and a book by Joe Masteroff, Cabaret is based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. It features the songs "Willkommen," "Don’t Tell Mama," "Mein Herr," "Maybe This Time," "Money" and the iconic title number. For this production, guests are invited to explore the Kit Kat Club and meet its seductive denizens before curtain time.

Cabaret is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, while scenic and costume designer Tom Scutt oversaw the August Wilson's transformation into the Kit Kat Club, earning a Tony for his efforts. The production, which collected a total of nine 2024 Tony nominations including Best Revival of a Musical, also features choreography by Julia Cheng, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Nick Lidster and music supervision by Jennifer Whyte. Angus MacRae composed the original music for the Prologue.

