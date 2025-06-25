 Skip to main content
Dead Man Walking with Dead Outlaw's Andrew Durand, Episode 6: Coffin Concerns

Dead Man Walking
by Beth Stevens • Jun 25, 2025
Andrew Durand

Broadway’s most cooperative corpse is signing off. In the sixth and final episode of his backstage vlog, Dead Outlaw star Andrew Durand responds to the flurry of concern sparked by last week’s public coffin appearances. With the show closing June 29, he’s here to reassure everyone: it’s all part of the job—and he’s just fine.

Durand had plenty of support. Eight people helped orchestrate the coffin’s journey through the city, with hair and makeup on standby for any necessary zhuzh. And as for his “sweet little baby tootsies”? No worse for wear.

Here's one last behind-the-scenes chat with Broadway’s dearly departed!

