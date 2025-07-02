Betsy Wolfe, Ella Stiller, Beauty and the Beast and More on The Broadway Show

From a bookish belle to a bunch of angsty teens, a spirited inventor and a Shakespearean heroine, this week’s episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal is packed with magnetic women.



First up, Ella Stiller, daughter of Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, talks to Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek about starring in the off-Broadway world premiere of Dilaria, a darkly comic new play that centers on young women and the twisted realm of social-media stardom.



Betsy Wolfe is currently starring in Joy: A New True Musical, playing Miracle Mop founder Joy Mangano. She spoke to Fadal about family and the astonishing personal resonances she feels with Mangano’s story.



Now starring in Heathers the Musical off-Broadway, Lorna Courtney, Casey Likes and more spoke to The Broadway Show during a break in rehearsals, revealing what audiences can expect from their visit to Westerberg High.



With a reimagined Beauty and the Beast now traveling across North America, book writer Linda Woolverton and director/choreographer Matt West spoke to Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens about revisiting and reimagining Disney’s tale as old as time. (Spoiler: More tap dancing!)



Finally, Alison Luff takes a Walk to Work with Charlie Cooper, and chats about the expansive role of Anne Hathaway, Shakespeare’s sassy wife, in the musical & Juliet.

