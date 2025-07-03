Odds & Ends: Lea Salonga Gets Hollywood Star Treatment, Sunset Boulevard Principals Bid Early Farewell to Nicole Scherzinger & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Lea Salonga Honored on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Tony and Olivier Award-winning singer, actress and Disney voice legend Lea Salonga will be honored with a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. Best known for her performances in Miss Saigon, Les Misérables and as the singing voice of Disney princesses Jasmine and Fa Mulan, Salonga most recently performed alongside Bernadette Peters in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends. She will receive her star on a date to announced soon.

Grace Hodgett Young to Depart Sunset Boulevard Early

Grace Hodgett Young is set to hang up her headset (and those socks), playing her final performance as the wide-eyed screenwriter Betty Schaefer in the Tony-winning Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard a week early. Hodgett Young is departing the show due to a previously scheduled commitment; she will play her final date on July 13. Sydney Jones, who plays Dorothy and understudies the roles of Betty and Young Norma, will take over on July 15 and continue until the July 20 final performance. The departure renders Tony winner Nicole Scherzinger the last person standing among the original cast of principals who transferred to Broadway from the West End production. "No one leaves a star..."

Tiler Peck Returns to Flaherty-Ahrens Musical Little Dancer for One Night Only in London

A one-night-only concert of Little Dancer, the Stephen Flaherty-Lynn Ahrens musical inspired by the real-life story behind Edgar Degas’ sculpture of that name, will take place at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London on July 27. New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck plays Young Marie van Goethem, reprising the role she first played at the Kennedy Center in 2014. Olivier nominee Laura Pitt-Pulford will play Adult Marie and Olivier nominee Julian Ovenden will play Edgar Degas. Tony winner Susan Stroman, who developed the show with Flaherty and Ahrens for the Washington, D.C. run, will again direct and choreograph what she called, in a statement, “a life-affirming piece of theater.”

Dead Outlaw Lives Again on Audible, Earlier Than Planned

The entirety of the musical Dead Outlaw will be released on Audible sooner than expected. Initially announced to be released in the fall, the listing for the recording has been updated to drop July 17. The show about the remarkably busy corpse of Elmer McCurdy was Audible’s first ever commissioned musical, with music and lyrics by Tony winner David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, a book by Tony winner Itamar Moses and direction by Tony winner David Cromer. The show played its final performance on June 29. R.I.P.

The Library of Congress Acquires Sondheim Archive

The Library of Congress has acquired more than 5,000 manuscripts, drafts and ephemera from the collection of theater giant Stephen Sondheim, who died at the age of 91 in 2021. The treasure trove of material, intended for the benefit of researchers and academics, includes a notebook of ideas going back to Sondheim’s college days, the inner monologue that underpins Desiree Armfeldt’s song “Send In the Clowns” from A Little Night Music, nine boxes of drafts for Sunday in the Park with George and 40 pages of lyrical ideas for “A Little Priest” from Sweeney Todd. Maybe he figured out a rhyme for locksmith?