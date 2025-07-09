Odds & Ends: Dilaria Extends, The Devil Wears Prada 2 Recruits Broadway Talent and More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Dilaria, Starring Ella Stiller, Extends Off-Broadway

The world-premiere production of Julia Randall’s darkly comic new play Dilaria, starring Ella Stiller in the title role, has extended off-Broadway. The play, centering on a young woman's obsession with social media, will run at the DR2 Theatre until August 8. As previously reported, Tessa Albertson joins the cast on July 15, replacing departing actress Chiara Aurelia.

Helen J Shen and Conrad Ricamora Join The Devil Wears Prada 2

Seems like the casting director for The Devil Wears Prada 2 enjoyed the 2024-25 Broadway season. Helen J Shen (Maybe Happy Ending) and Conrad Ricamora (Oh, Mary!) have joined the cast of the upcoming sequel, slated for release on May 1, 2026. They appear alongside returning stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci as well as newcomers Lucy Liu and Justin Theroux. Meanwhile, The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical is now playing, starring Vanessa Williams as Miranda Priestly, at the Dominion Theatre in London.

Bridgerton Star Luke Newton to Lead House of McQueen Off-Broadway

Luke Newton, best known as Colin in Netflix's Bridgerton, will play fashion designer Alexander McQueen in a new off-Broadway play, House of McQueen. The play will take guests through Lee’s layered individual experience, from his early days as an emerging designer, to later building one of the most important fashion houses in the world, and ultimately his tragic passing in 2010. Within the performance, intimate relationships with key figures in his life ranging from mentor Isabella Blow to blood relatives will be explored surrounded by a highly produced landscape complete with ﬂoor-to-ceiling LED panels designed to shift environments on stage. Written by Darrah Cloud, previews will begin August 19 at The Mansion at Hudson Yards, with an opening set for September 9. Sam Helfrich directs.

Ruthie Ann Miles, Damon Daunno, Micaela Diamond and More Join The Seat of Our Pants World Premiere

Casting is announced for the Public Theater world premiere of The Seat of Our Pants, Ethan Lipton's musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder's The Skin of Our Teeth, directed by Leigh Silverman. The company will feature Ben Beckley (Ensemble), Kelly Belarmino (Understudy), Ally Bonino (Fortune Teller), Bill Buell (Turkey/Ensemble), Cole Burden (Understudy), Damon Daunno (Henry Antrobus), Micaela Diamond (Sabina), Amina Faye (Glady Antrobus), Tony nominee Andy Grotelueschen (Announcer/Ensemble), Tony winner Shuler Hensley (Mr. Antrobus), Allison Ann Kelly (Ensemble/Musician), Michael Lepore (Telegram Boy/Ensemble), Nat Lopez (Ensemble), Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles (Mrs. Antrobus), Geena Quintos (Mammoth/Ensemble), León Ramos Tak (Understudy), David Ryan Smith (Ensemble), Ruth Sternberg (Mr. Fitzpatrick) and Angela Travino (Understudy). Performances run from October 24 through November 30, opening November 13.

The Outsiders Are Headed To the Library

The upcoming July 11 performance of The Outsiders, the musical adapted from S.E. Hinton's novel about troubled adolescents in Tulsa, is set to be captured for the New York Public Library's Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT). The performance will be professionally shot—in cooperation, as usual, with the relevant theatrical unions and guilds and the production's creatives—and made available for the enjoyment and edification of future researchers at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, which has been preserving theater history on film and tape since 1970.