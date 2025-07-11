Odds & Ends: Wicked TV Special Sets Airdate, Joe Locke to Make West End Debut and More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Live Wicked Musical TV Special, Featuring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Will Air in the Fall

Ahead of the November 21 release of Wicked: For Good in cinemas, the previously announced live Wicked TV special, featuring the movie's stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, will air on NBC on November 6, streaming the following day on Peacock. The special will feature Erivo, Grande, their castmates and special guests at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, performing numbers from Wicked: Part One and, according to a release, "maybe, just maybe" material from the upcoming film.

Milo Manheim and Raúl Esparza Join Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl

Milo Manheim (Zombies, Little Shop of Horrors) and four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (Company, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) have joined the cast of Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl. Manheim will play Peter while Esparza takes on the role of Pontius Pilate. As previously announced, Tony winner Cynthia Erivo will lead the production as Jesus, with Adam Lambert co-starring as Judas. Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo directs and choreographs the production, running at the outdoor venue from August 1-3.

Joe Locke

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Joe Locke Sets West End Debut in Samuel D. Hunter's Clarkston

Joe Locke, Emmy-nominated star of Heartstopper, will make his West End debut this fall in Samuel D. Hunter's Clarkston, directed by Jack Serio. Locke, who made his Broadway debut in Sweeney Todd in 2024, stars opposite Ruaridh Mollica (The Franchise), with Sophie Melville (The Way). Clarkston is a modern frontier story that blazes a trail through friendship, acceptance, love and the hope of new discoveries.

John Behlmann Says 'Hello' to Dolly Biomusical

The world premiere of Dolly: A True Original Musical, the Dolly Parton biomusical, has completed casting. Grammy nominee John Behlmann will play Carl Dean, Dolly’s husband of nearly 60 years. Behlmann joins Katie Rose Clarke as Dolly Parton, Carrie St. Louis as Dolly and Quinn Titcomb as Little Dolly, each of whom will play the international superstar at different stages of her life. The show begins performances on July 18 in Nashville, TN.

Cast and Creatives Set for Medical Musical The Heart at La Jolla

The cast and creative team are set for La Jolla Playhouse's world premiere of the new organ-transplant musical The Heart. Based on the novel Réparer les Vivants by Maylis de Kerangal, and following the 24-hour journey of the titular bodily organ from donor to recipient, The Heart will star Heidi Blickenstaff as Claire, Lincoln Clauss as Thomas Driscoll, Bre Jackson as Cordelia Owl, Max McKenna as Juliette, Kenita Miller as Marianne Lamar, Paul Alexander Nolan as Dr. Breva, Zachary Noah Piser as Simon Lamar, Wren Rivera as Marthe and Jason Tam as Sean Lamar. The Heart has a book and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan and music and lyrics by Anne Eisendrath and Ian Eisendrath, with direction by Tony winner Christopher Ashley and choreography by Mandy Moore. The Heart will play La Jolla from August 19 to September 21 in the Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre.



Kip Williams to Direct The Maids at Donmar Warehouse in the Fall

The Picture of Dorian Gray director Kip Williams clearly hasn't had enough of gothic horror stories grappling with the darkest human impulses. Williams is set to adapt and direct a new translation of Jean Genet’s The Maids, in which two maids' roleplay turns murderous. Part of the Donmar Warehouse’s 2025-26 season, The Maids will play October 13 through November 29. Next year, Williams will direct his adaptation of Dracula at the Noël Coward Theatre, with Cynthia Erivo playing all 23 roles; as he recently revealed to Broadway.com, he is also at work on the film adaptation of Dorian Gray.

Bridgerton’s Luke Newton and Emily Skinner Star in House of McQueen Off-Broadway

Bridgerton star Luke Newton is set to play the late fashion designer Alexander McQueen in a bioplay off-Broadway this summer and fall. Inaugurating the new venue The Mansion at Hudson Yards, The House of McQueen begins performances on August 19, officially opening September 9 and plays through November. Newton will be joined by Emily Skinner, playing McQueen’s mother. Sam Helfrich directs.