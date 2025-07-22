Broadway’s Cabaret Says 'Willkommen' to Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace

Fresh from their run in the London production, Tony Award winner Billy Porter and two-time Olivier Award nominee Marisha Wallace join the Broadway cast of Cabaret on July 22. The pair will star as Emcee and Sally Bowles for the revival’s final 13 weeks at the August Wilson Theatre through October 19.

Porter and Wallace take over for country music star Orville Peck and two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada, who played their final performance on July 20. The cast of Cabaret also currently features Calvin Leon Smith as Clifford Bradshaw, 2024 Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell as Herr Schultz, Ellen Harvey as Fraulein Schneider, Henry Gottfried as Ernst Ludwig and Michelle Aravena as Fritzie/Kost.

With a score by John Kander and Fred Ebb and a book by Joe Masteroff, Cabaret is based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. It features the songs "Willkommen," "Don’t Tell Mama," "Mein Herr," "Maybe This Time," "Money" and the iconic title number. For this production, guests are invited to explore the Kit Kat Club and meet its seductive denizens before curtain time.

Cabaret is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, while scenic and costume designer Tom Scutt oversaw the August Wilson's transformation into the Kit Kat Club, earning a Tony for his efforts. The production, which collected a total of nine 2024 Tony nominations including Best Revival of a Musical, also features choreography by Julia Cheng, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Nick Lidster and music supervision by Jennifer Whyte. Angus MacRae composed the original music for the Prologue.