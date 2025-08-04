Two-Time Tony Winner Victoria Clark Joins the Cast of Punch on Broadway

Tony winner Victoria Clark has joined the cast of James Graham’s Punch. Performances begin on September 9 at Manhattan Theatre Club’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. The production, directed by Adam Penford, officially opens on September 29.

A two-time Tony Award winner for her performances in The Light in the Piazza and Kimberly Akimbo, Clark will play Joan, the mother of a murder victim. Additional newly announced cast members include Cody Kostro (Broadway’s Six Degrees of Separation) as Raf/Sam and Piter Marek (Broadway’s Cyrano de Bergerac) as Tony/Derek/DS Villers.

They join the previously announced Will Harrison as Jacob, Camila Canó-Flaviá as Clare/Nicola, Sam Robards as David/Raf’s Dad and Lucy Taylor as Mum/Wendy.

Based on the book Right from Wrong by Jacob Dunne, Punch centers on Jacob, a young man who makes a fatal mistake that lands him in prison. But as he struggles to accept the consequences of his actions and build a new life, he finds an unusual source of salvation: the parents of the boy he killed.

The Broadway production will run simultaneously with a West End staging this fall. Both are directed by Penford.

Tickets for Punch are now on sale.