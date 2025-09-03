Class Is in Session: Back-to-School Shows on Broadway and Beyond

How were your summer nights? Did you have a blast? Did it happen so fast? Tell me more, tell me more. But first, a dose of reality: Back-to-school season is here, which means you’re either nostalgic for that time of life or relieved that third-period gym class is over forever. Either way, there’s something irresistible about a show set against the backdrop of school.

Sure, it’s a dazzling treat to watch the likes of Grease’s Danny Zuko—or, say, Hairspray’s Tracy Turnblad, Dear Evan Hansen’s Evan Hansen and Mean Girls’ Regina George—break into song at the big dance. And the mundanities of algebra can’t compare with lessons in wizardry. But at their core, school stories center on relatable coming-of-age hallmarks such as budding crushes, heated rivalries, self-discovery, intense competitions and first heartbreaks. (And in the Tony-winning The Outsiders, adolescent Ponyboy Curtis learns about life’s hard knocks outside of the classroom altogether.) So go ahead and channel that school spirit—rah!. Here’s a rundown of current (and upcoming) musicals and plays that perfectly capture our wonder years.

Tom Felton is joining “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Since 2018, Potterheads on Broadway have embraced this sprawling play from J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany. Here, Harry Potter (Matthew James Thomas) is a 37-year-old family man experiencing a magical midlife crisis of sorts. But the true heroes are his 11-year-old son, Albus (Alex Serino), and his best friend, Scorpius, son of Draco, Malfoy (Erik Christopher Peterson). Though Albus—named for Hogwarts’ revered headmaster, Dumbledore—isn’t a whiz at casting spells and feels uncomfortable in the spotlight, he learns to use his strengths and save the day. And here’s a note to Slytherin alums, honorable and otherwise: Tom Felton, who played the blond-haired antagonist Draco Malfoy in all eight Harry Potter movies ( 2001-11), is set to reprise his role for his Broadway debut alongside a slew of new stars beginning on November 11. (Lyric Theatre)

ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL

One word: Post-Its. Yup, this comedy is an adaptation of 1997’s supremely goofy (but beloved!) film Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion starring Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow. Memory lane refresh: In a desperately hilarious bid to impress their former classmates, the titular Valley Girl besties agree to attend their 10-year get-together under the false pretense that they reinvented themselves as moguls who created those yellow sticky notes. The 1990s-set show, which premiered in 2017 in Seattle, features a book by the film’s screenwriter, Robin Schiff, plus new music and lyrics from Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay (Orange Is the New Black.) You’ll also, like, totally hear familiar hits from the 1980s such as The Go-Gos’ “Our Lips Are Sealed” Bananarama’s “Venus” and Tears for Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.” Awesome. (Opens October 28; Stage 42)

Lencia Kebede and Allie Trimm in “Wicked” (Photo: Joan Marcus)

WICKED

By now, chances are you’ve been changed for the better by Wicked. Inspired by the 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz and based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel of the same name, the smash hit musical chronicles Elphaba (Lencia Kebede), the introverted young woman who becomes the Wicked Witch of the West, and bubbly Glinda the Good Witch (Allie Trim), years before Dorothy went over the rainbow. During their time at Shiz University in Oz, the pair evolve from reluctant roommates studying magic under the tutelage of Madame Morrible (NaTasha Yvette Williams) into unlikely friends whose paths ultimately diverge. Now, with more than two decades on Broadway and Jon M. Chu’s two-part film adaptation starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo—the second film, Wicked: For Good, hits theaters November 21—Wicked continues to cast its spell. (Gershwin Theatre)

Fina Strazza, Gabriel Ebert and Chiara Aurelia in “John Proctor is the Villain” (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN

Arthur Miller’s The Crucible was published in 1953 and set circa 1692. Now its timeless themes serve as the basis for Kimberly Belflower’s Tony-nominated play that takes place during the #MeToo movement. It follows a group of high school girls in rural Georgia studying the classic drama about the Salem Witch Trials. Their English teacher (Gabriel Ebert) insists the John Proctor character is a wronged—is he? The students soon create a feminism club to make sense of their relationships with the men in their lives. Amid their frank discussions (and heated clashes), they sprinkle in amusing pop-culture references, from Taylor Swift to Twilight. And though the onstage class is almost over, the film is officially a go with original star Sadie Sink on board as executive producer. (Through September 7; Booth Theatre)

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL

The 1989 movie with Winona Ryder and Christian Slater grossed just $1.1 million at the box office. Whatever. The subversive comedy became a cult classic, ushering in a new wave of darker, weirder, grittier teen stories. The off-Broadway musical premiered at Joe’s Pub in 2010 and returned off-Broadway in June. Now a whole new generation is going wild for Veronica Sawyer’s off-kilter journey through Westerberg High. At first, Veronica (Lorna Courtney) is enamored by a trio of popular (albeit cruel) girls known as the Heathers. Then she meets a brooding loner named JD (Casey Likes), who turns out to be the ultimate bad influence of the 1980s. The sharp story is full of iconic lines (“Gag me with a chainsaw!”), while numbers like “Candy Store” and “Freeze Your Brain” are fan favorites. (Through January 25; New World Stages)

Alison Jaye and the company of “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

STRANGER THINGS: FIRST SHADOW

This oh-so-immersive origin story—one that makes audiences jump in their seats more than once—is a dream (er, nightmare?) come true for fans of the hit Netflix sci-fi series. The narrative rewinds to 1959 before Henry Creel (Tony nominee Louis McCartney) broke bad as the sinister Vecna/One. As a tormented and troubled teen, the new student at Hawkins High forms a tentative friendship with Patty Newby (Gabrielle Nevaeh). But things start to unravel after Henry unveils his telekinetic powers—and his suspicious classmates Joyce Maldonado (Alison Jaye), James Hopper Jr. (Burke Swanson) and Patty’s brother, Bob (Patrick Scott McDermott), begin investigating a string of sudden pet deaths in their Indiana town. Swanson recently told Broadway.com that the play, written by Stranger Things’ executive producer Kate Trefry, includes subtle references to the upcoming final season. (Marquis Theatre)

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

The heartwarming and buzzy musical comedy from Falsettos composer William Finn first arrived on Broadway in 2005, earning Tonys for Rachel Sheinkin’s book and featured actor Dan Fogler. (It also included pre-Modern Family Jesse Tyler Ferguson) Now the show returns off-Broadway for a limited 14-week engagement in honor of its 20th anniversary. Try not to relive your own spelling bee anxiety while watching an earnest group of misfit middle-schoolers from diverse backgrounds go head-to-head on absurdly complicated words. Six enter, only one can win! Glee alum Kevin McHale portrays William Barfée, the quirky and bespectacled brainiac who uses his foot to trace letters across the floor as he spells aloud to for judges. P.S. A few lucky audience members get to compete, too! (Opens November 14, New World Stages)