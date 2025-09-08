David Harris to Return to Moulin Rouge! on Broadway

David Harris is set to return to Moulin Rouge! in the role of The Duke of Monroth. He takes over from Taye Diggs, who will play his final performance at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on September 28.

Harris originated the role of The Duke in the North American tour of the show and made his Broadway debut in the role in 2023. He performed in the show until early 2025. A star of the Australian stage, he is known for starring in the Australian productions of Miss Saigon, Legally Blonde, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Wicked, Into the Woods, The Full Monty and Chess.

In addition to Diggs, the cast of the Tony-winning musical features Ashley Loren as Satine, Christian Douglas as Christian, Wayne Brady as Harold Zidler (through November 9), André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, Bobby Daye as Toulouse-Lautrec (through September 14), Pepe Muñoz as Santiago and Samantha Dodemaide as Nini.

Moulin Rouge!, directed by Alex Timbers with a book by John Logan, is based on Baz Luhrmann's hit 2001 film of the same name. It features choreography by Sonya Tayeh and music supervision by Justin Levine.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory. Luhrmann’s film comes to life onstage, remixed in a musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! is a theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and—above all—love.