Broadway Fall Preview 2025: The Complete Guide to 14 New Offerings

The leaves are turning, the nights are shorter and Broadway is about to get busier. Fourteen productions are set to open, a lineup that mixes fresh plays, splashy revivals and stars bright enough to rival the harvest moon. Autumn in New York isn’t complete without a night on Broadway.



ART

Art isn’t easy, as Sondheim reminds us, and neither is friendship for the trio in Yasmina Reza’s Tony-winning play Art. Starring Tony winners James Corden and Neil Patrick Harris and two-time Tony nominee Bobby Cannavale, the one-act comedy follows three longtime friends whose relationship is tested by the purchase of an all-white painting with an eye-popping price tag. The acquisition cracks open their witty banter to reveal simmering tensions and fragile ties.

Previews August 28 / Opens September 16 / Music Box Theatre

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves in “Waiting for Godot” (Photo: Andy Henderson)

WAITING FOR GODOT

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, forever linked by Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, reunite in Jamie Lloyd’s revival of Beckett’s existential classic. Two companions wait on a bare stage, filling the hours with looping conversations while peculiar visitors drift in and out. The reunion of Reeves and Winter brings a pop-culture spark to Beckett’s spare world, making this Godot one of the fall’s most intriguing waits.

Previews September 13 / Opens September 28 / Hudson Theatre

PUNCH

Punch tells the story of Jacob, a young man from Nottingham whose bravado, alcohol and drugs fuel one reckless night that changes the course of two families. A single impulsive punch sends him to prison, where an unexpected bond with the victim’s parents reshapes his future. Adapted from Jacob Dunne’s memoir Right from Wrong, James Graham’s play premieres on Broadway with newcomer Will Harrison as Jacob and two-time Tony winner Victoria Clark as the grieving mother.

Previews September 9 / Opens September 29 / Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Caissie Levy, Joshua Henry and Brandon Uranowitz (Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

RAGTIME

The landmark musical from Terrence McNally, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, returns to tell the sweeping story of turn-of-the-century America. An Upper East Side family, a Jewish immigrant and his daughter and a Harlem musician see their lives intersect in a nation bursting with upheaval and possibility. With ragtime rhythms and soaring ballads, the show explores love, justice and the ever-elusive American dream.

Previews September 26 / Opens October 16 / Vivian Beaumont Theater