Hear From Jack Wolfe, Rebecca Naomi Jones & the New Hadestown Stars Lighting Up the Underworld

Earlier this month, five new stars descended into Hadestown at Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre. This marks the first time the principal cast has changed over all at once since the show opened in 2019. Taking on the lead roles are Morgan Dudley as Eurydice, Kurt Elling as Hermes, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Persephone, Tony Award winner Paulo Szot as Hades and Jack Wolfe as Orpheus.

Wolfe, a British actor making his Broadway debut, starred as Gabe in the UK premiere of Next to Normal alongside Caissie Levy. Fans of Netflix's Shadow and Bone will also recognize him for his portrayal of Wylan Hendricks. He told The Broadway Show he's been a fan of Hadestown since it was a concept album by Anaïs Mitchell.

"I finally got to see [the show] at the National Theatre in 2019 with Eva [Noblezada] and Reeve [Carney]," he said. "We met Eva and Reeve in the green room upstairs at The National, which sort of felt like fate in a way. At the time, I was just a huge fan of the material. I never thought I'd get to be a part of it—but I guess I always sort of hoped that maybe one day I could."

