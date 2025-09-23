First Look Photos: Trevor Wayne as Ponyboy Curtis in The Outsiders on Broadway

Trevor Wayne realizes his great expectations as he takes over the lead role of Tulsan teen Ponyboy Curtis in The Outsiders on Broadway beginning September 23. He joins Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Kevin William Paul as Bob Sheldon, Dan Berry as Darrel Curtis, Victor Carrillo Tracey as Paul, Alex Joseph Grayson as Dallas Winston, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance and Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit Matthews,.

Here's a first look at Wayne in the show at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Jason Schmidt and Trevor Wayne in “The Outsiders” (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Sky Lakota-Lynch, Alex Joseph Grayson and Trevor Wayne in “The Outsiders” (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Emma Pittman and Trevor Wayne in “The Outsiders” (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Sky Lakota-Lynch and Trevor Wayne in “The Outsiders” (Photo: Matthew Murphy)