Gavin Lee on the Joy of Being in His Villain Era as Scar in Broadway's The Lion King

Two-time Tony nominee Gavin Lee is in his villain era. In July, he joined the company of Broadway's The Lion King as Scar—a part he's had his eye on for years. "I just started putting it out there into the world; if ever this role comes up anywhere around the world, I want to be seen," he told Tamsen Fadal on The Broadway Show. Now, Lee is happily sinking his teeth into playing the devious antagonist. "It's my role for a while and I can really find this character," he said. "There's so much to explore. He's so dastardly. He's just despicable."

Lee is no stranger to Disney stage adaptations, having originated the role of Bert in the Broadway and West End productions of Mary Poppins as well as playing Lumière in Beauty and the Beast at the London Palladium. Still, "seeing all this magic happen on stage" isn't something he takes for granted. "Three times during the opening, the audience erupt because of what they're seeing; the visuals are so delicious. The audience has gone wild before I even set foot on stage and I get such a buzz," Lee said of the iconic "Circle of Life" number that kicks off the show.

His sense of wonder doesn't stop there: "I'm working on Times Square in the best show on Broadway. I walk into stage door, and I can't believe my luck."

Watch the video below.

