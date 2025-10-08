Caissie Levy, LJ Benet and More to Lead The Lost Boys on Broadway

The Lost Boys, a new musical adaptation of the 1987 teen vampire coming-of-age film, has set its principal casting, creative team and dates at the Palace Theatre. The production, directed by Michael Arden, will begin performances on March 27, 2026 and open on April 26.

Leading the cast is Caissie Levy as Lucy Emerson (Dianne Wiest's character in the original film). LJ Benet stars as Michael Emerson (Jason Patric in the film), Ali Louis Bourzgui as David (Kiefer Sutherland's character in the film) and Benjamin Pajak as Sam Emerson (Corey Haim in the film). They are joined by Maria Wirries as Star, Paul Alexander Nolan as Max, Jennifer Duka as Alan Frog, Miguel Gil as Edgar Frog, Brian Flores as Marko, Sean Grandillo as Dwayne and Dean Maupin as Paul. Additional cast to be announced at a later date.

Levy is an Olivier and Grammy-nominated actor for her work on Broadway and in London’s West End. She is currently starring as Mother in the Broadway revival of Ragtime at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Benet recently appeared in the 2025 Hollywood Bowl production of Jesus Christ Superstar. Bourzgui made his Broadway debut as Tommy in the Broadway revival of The Who’s Tommy. Pajak made his Broadway debut in The Music Man, earning a Theatre World Award. Wirries has appeared on Broadway in Old Friends and Dear Evan Hansen. Nolan's role in The Lost Boys will mark his 11th Broadway appearance. Most recently, he appeared on Broadway in Water For Elephants.

The new musical is based on the Warner Bros. Pictures film, with a story by James Jeremias and Janice Roberta Fischer, book by David Hornsby and Chris Hoch, music and lyrics by The Rescues (Kyler England, AG, Gabriel Mann), choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, music supervision by Ethan Popp, orchestrations and musical arrangements by Popp and The Rescues and vocal arrangements by The Rescues. Scenic and video design is by Tony winner Dane Laffrey, costume design by Ryan Park, lighting design by Jen Schriever and Arden, sound design by Adam Fisher and aerial design by Billy Mulholland and Gwyneth Larsen.

The supernatural horror-comedy follows two teenage brothers who move with their divorced mother to the fictional town of Santa Carla, California, only to discover that the town is a haven for vampires. The now cult-favorite film helped pave the way for the subsequent pop culture vampire craze explored on screen in Buffy The Vampire Slayer, True Blood, Twilight, The Vampire Diaries and more.