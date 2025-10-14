Become One of Us: Tickets Are Now on Sale for The Lost Boys Musical, Starring Caissie Levy

Welcome to Santa Carla, a sunny coastal town with a dark secret.

Ready to become one of us? Tickets are now on sale for The Lost Boys, a new musical adaptation of the cult-favorite 1987 teen vampire film. The biting horror-comedy begins performances at the Palace Theatre on March 27 with opening night set for April 26. Directed by two-time Tony winner Michael Arden (The Queen of Versailles, Maybe Happy Ending, Parade), the production features music and lyrics by The Rescues (Kyler England, AG, Gabriel Mann).

Caissie Levy—who is currently playing Mother in Ragtime—leads the Broadway production as Lucy Emerson, a mother dealing with quite a different set of dangerous circumstances. Her teenage sons, Michael and Sam Emerson, are played by LJ Benet and Benjamin Pajak. Ali Louis Bourzgui stars as David, joined by Maria Wirries as Star, Paul Alexander Nolan as Max, Jennifer Duka as Alan Frog, Miguel Gil as Edgar Frog, Brian Flores as Marko, Sean Grandillo as Dwayne and Dean Maupin as Paul.

The musical is based on the Warner Bros. Pictures film, with a book by David Hornsby and Chris Hoch, choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, music supervision by Ethan Popp, orchestrations and musical arrangements by Popp and The Rescues and vocal arrangements by The Rescues. Scenic and video design is by Tony winner Dane Laffrey, costume design by Ryan Park, lighting design by Jen Schriever and Arden, sound design by Adam Fisher and aerial design by Billy Mulholland and Gwyneth Larsen.

The original film featured a number of young actors who went on to become household names, including Dianne Wiest as recently divorced mom-of-two Lucy and Kiefer Sutherland as local gang leader David. While the band of bikers at the center of James Jeremias and Janice Roberta Fischer's story is still at the undead heart of the musical, the production reimagines them as an actual rock band called The Lost Boys. A three-track EP titled "The Lost Boys - The Santa Carla Sessions" will be available to stream on October 31. The lead song "Have to Have You" is out now, along with an accompanying music video featuring Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash.

Watch the video below:

