Feminism and Fashion Rule Broadway on Liberation's Opening Night

The cast of "Liberation," playwright Bess Wohl and director Whitney White. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Feminism and fashion were on full display on opening night of Liberation at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Stars Betsy Aidem, Susannah Flood, Audrey Corsa, Kayla Davion, Kristolyn Lloyd, Irene Sofia Lucio, Charlie Thurston and Adina Verson walked the carpet alongside playwright Bess Wohl, director Whitney White and VIP guests including newlyweds Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett, Tony winner Lea Salonga and many more.
