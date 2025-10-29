 Skip to main content
Feminism and Fashion Rule Broadway on Liberation's Opening Night

Photo Op
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 29, 2025
The cast of "Liberation," playwright Bess Wohl and director Whitney White. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Feminism and fashion were on full display on opening night of Liberation at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Stars Betsy Aidem, Susannah Flood, Audrey Corsa, Kayla Davion, Kristolyn Lloyd, Irene Sofia Lucio, Charlie Thurston and Adina Verson walked the carpet alongside playwright Bess Wohl, director Whitney White and VIP guests including newlyweds Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett, Tony winner Lea Salonga and many more.

Liberation star Susannah Flood has her moment on the opening night red carpet. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Liberation's dream team: Director Whitney White and playwright Bess Wohl on opening night. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Liberation's Betsy Aidem strikes a pose on the opening night red carpet. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Liberation costume designer Qween Jean and hair and wig designer Nikiya Mathi rule the red carpet. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
